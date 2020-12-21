Swerve Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00142341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00753498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00167301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00387665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00115239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00072499 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 10,664,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,063,321 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

