West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Shares Down 13.6%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY)’s stock price dropped 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 166,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 32,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

