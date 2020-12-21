Unobtanium Price Up 11.6% This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $66.14 or 0.00289312 BTC on exchanges. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $2,955.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,861.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.01398610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00080836 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002079 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,180 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

