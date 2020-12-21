RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) PT Raised to $13.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,996. The company has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a P/E ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.73.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

