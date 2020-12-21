Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 40,000 Shares

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) insider Robert Disbrow sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$13,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,843,906.99.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Disbrow sold 20,580 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$6,066.98.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 81,500 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$24,955.30.

On Thursday, November 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 75,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$21,082.50.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Robert Disbrow sold 8,750 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$2,499.88.

PLU stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.34. 91,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.