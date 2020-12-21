GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPX shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

GP Strategies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 1,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GP Strategies in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 454.5% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 330,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

