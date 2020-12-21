Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aphria also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APHA shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 898,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 256,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the second quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 29.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

