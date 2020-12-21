Jewel Market Cap Hits $16.67 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Jewel has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $566.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jewel has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

