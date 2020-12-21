Multiplier Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,615.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Multiplier has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $74,615.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00142341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00753498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00167301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00387665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00115239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00072499 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 920,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

