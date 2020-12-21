CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.13

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 279501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 65,551 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 605.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 80,610 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

