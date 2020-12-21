Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.95

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 11365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

A number of analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $534,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at $567,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125,911 shares of company stock valued at $211,158,391 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.