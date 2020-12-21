Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $313.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.55.

Okta stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.63. 40,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of -142.23 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $274.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $411,407.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,027.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

