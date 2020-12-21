Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target to $56.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. 857,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

