Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

DRI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 25,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,410. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 926,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

