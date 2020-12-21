Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post $145.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.59 million to $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $138.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $578.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRTG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,402. The stock has a market cap of $273.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

