ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,091. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $87.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

