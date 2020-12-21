PIBBLE Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $136,526.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00141808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00753402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00166673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00115283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00072303 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

