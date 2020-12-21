Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0002

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $73,511.68 and $93.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00053668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00349985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025380 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EQLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.