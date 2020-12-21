Vid (VI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $22,617.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vid has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00141808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00753402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00166673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00115283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00072303 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,376,246 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.