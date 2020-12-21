Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.56. 7,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

