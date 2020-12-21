Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Target Price at $178.67

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $12,676,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 52.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,298. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

