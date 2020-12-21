Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 541% compared to the average daily volume of 489 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $11.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.07. 72,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,610. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

