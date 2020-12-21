Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Athenex stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.98. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,710. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

