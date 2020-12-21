Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce sales of $20.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.54 million and the lowest is $13.94 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $6.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $83.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $95.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $158.66 million, with estimates ranging from $136.82 million to $195.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NEPT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 15,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

