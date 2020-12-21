Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $30,036.13 and $68.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031901 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002094 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

