Serum (SRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.04 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $54.04 million and $40.65 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00139905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00752672 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00164435 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00381012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00113838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00071367 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

