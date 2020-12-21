Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 61.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after purchasing an additional 913,626 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 41.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 171,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

HSC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

