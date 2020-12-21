Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. 2,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

