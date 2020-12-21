Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT at $37.75

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $935.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.44. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $42.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.