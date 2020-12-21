Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADYYF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ADYYF traded up $74.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,399.96. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,956.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,729.59. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $700.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,414.25.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

