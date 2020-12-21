Friendz Price Up 86.2% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $25,953.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00345412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,749,875 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.