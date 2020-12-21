InvestDigital Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,251.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $170,856.29 and $8,251.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $10.39, $13.77 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00139653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00753836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00164139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00113967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00071532 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,286,807 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.