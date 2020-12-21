FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $13.55 on Monday, hitting $333.48. 4,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,899. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

