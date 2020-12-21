CIBC Lowers Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to $84.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $98.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Enghouse Systems stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

