Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $25,026.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WLFC traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $33.93. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,422. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

