Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $25,026.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
WLFC traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $33.93. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,422. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.
