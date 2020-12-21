Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 52-Week High at $353.29

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $353.29 and last traded at $350.11, with a volume of 72607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,509 shares of company stock worth $77,221,350. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

