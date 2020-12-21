GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,016. The company has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $15.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.