Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $24,353.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,740,011 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

