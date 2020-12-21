Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Target Price at $129.00

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Temenos stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.34. 17,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

