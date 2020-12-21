Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Target Price at $129.00

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Temenos stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.34. 17,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

