FIO Protocol Market Cap Reaches $7.52 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and $265,433.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001443 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 733,188,681 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars.

