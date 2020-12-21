BQT Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market capitalization of $775,571.33 and $1,362.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00347382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025260 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BQTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.