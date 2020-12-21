8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $119,619.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001443 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000363 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

