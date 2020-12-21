Analysts Anticipate Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s earnings. Citizens & Northern also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens & Northern.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZNC. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens & Northern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CZNC traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,079. The stock has a market cap of $310.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino acquired 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,708 shares of company stock valued at $64,228. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.