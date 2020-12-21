Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) PT at $26.75

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,681,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,404. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

