Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TLS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,890. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

