Bitcloud One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $89,347.35 and $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,299,918 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

