Maker Price Reaches $522.28 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Maker has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $522.28 or 0.02265833 BTC on popular exchanges including OasisDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Gate.io. Maker has a total market capitalization of $521.36 million and approximately $35.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00346914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025238 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 998,245 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, CoinMex, Bibox, Gate.io, GOPAX, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDEX, OasisDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

