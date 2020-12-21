$11.80 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $11.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $46.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.15 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million.

LMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

