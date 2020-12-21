Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (SZU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR: SZU) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €9.60 ($11.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/15/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €11.60 ($13.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €11.60 ($13.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €14.70 ($17.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SZU stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €11.50 ($13.53). 1,093,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61. Südzucker AG has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

