Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 45,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 9,579 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 621,464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $65.30. 233,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,643. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

